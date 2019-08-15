5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are up 6.4% after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.25, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $2.58 billion, beating estimates by $30 million.
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares are up 4.4% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 17 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $289.7 million, beating estimates by $9.83 million.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are up 1.35% in response to Nvida's earnings beat.
Losers
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares are down 4.5% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 2 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $117.4 million, beating estimates by $1.03 million.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares are up 1.4% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 74 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $3.56 billion, beating estimates by $40 million. The stock initially traded higher higher by 5%.
