Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 15, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are up 6.4% after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.25, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $2.58 billion, beating estimates by $30 million.
  • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares are up 4.4% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 17 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $289.7 million, beating estimates by $9.83 million.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are up 1.35% in response to Nvida's earnings beat.

Losers

  • Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares are down 4.5% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 2 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $117.4 million, beating estimates by $1.03 million.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares are up 1.4% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 74 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $3.56 billion, beating estimates by $40 million. The stock initially traded higher higher by 5%.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + AMD)

Applied Materials Reports Q3 Earnings Beat
Q3 Earnings Preview For Applied Materials
10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2019
Crazy Action In AMD Options As Traders Take Sides In Volatile Market
28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

UPS Buys Stake In Self-Driving Outfit TuSimple

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In FXI, XLI And More