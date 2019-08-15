Trucker's Dash-Cam Video Gets Driver Fired

Larry Ash, a trucker for over 25 years, grabbed his CB radio after another semi veered into an oncoming lane – across two solid lines – on a blind corner to pass him on a British Columbia highway.

"I said, ‘Buddy, you just lost your license,'" Ash recalled. "He never said a word."

Ash, however, did get responses from authorities and the other driver's employer after he posted high-definition dash cam footage of the August 10 incident on Twitter. British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation referred the case to commercial vehicle enforcement authorities, while the carrier, Stryder, said it fired the driver.