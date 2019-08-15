Market Overview

CommScope Wins Favorable Decision In Dali Wireless Patent Trial
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 15, 2019 1:11pm   Comments
CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) says it has received a favorable final decision from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) against Dali Wireless.

The company says PTAB found all patent claims of U.S. Patent No. 9,531,473 being asserted by Dali Wireless in co-pending litigation are unpatentable. The PTAB ruled that each of claims 6-21 were invalid in view of the prior art submitted by CommScope.

According to Dali, the dispute between the companies began in 2015 when Dallas Fort Worth International Airport selected Dali over CommScope to install distributed antenna systems (DAS) in airport buildings. After DFW awarded Dali the contract, CommScope filed a lawsuit that claimed Dali had infringed on its patents. Dali filed a countersuit, claiming CommScope had infringed.

In June, Dali Wireless announced it had won its multi-year legal battle with CommScope.

CommScope shares were trading down 4.1% at $10.28 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.96 and a 52-week low of $10.27 cents.

Posted-In: News Legal Tech

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

