PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) has released application details for those displaced by the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2018 Campfire.

The company says it has dedicated a $105 million fund which has been approved by the judge in PG&E’s Chapter 11 cases. The fund is to help those who are either uninsured or need assistance with alternative living expenses or other urgent needs.

PG&E is directing applicants to apply for aid through an independently administered Wildfire Assistance Program:

Applicants can request a "Basic Unmet Needs" payment of $5,000 per household for victims who establish basic eligibility requirements and self-certify that they have at least $5,000 of unmet needs that have not been compensated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Payments are to support needs such as water, food, prescriptions, medical supplies and equipment, infant formula and diapers, personal hygiene items, and transportation fuels beyond what FEMA covered in the days immediately following the declared disasters. To qualify for the payments, applicants' primary residence must have been within the boundary of the 2017 Northern California wildfires or the 2018 Camp fire. Applicants also must establish proof of identity and certify that they are not requesting payments for an expense already paid for by FEMA.

