Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2019 12:44pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) shares climbed 64.5% to $13.65 after the company confirmed discussions with VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) regarding a potential acquisition of Pivotal.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares rose 33.7% to $2.64 following Q3 results.
  • SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) gained 28.2% to $11.46 after the company reported in-line Q2 earnings.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) climbed 19% to $2.6877.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 17% to $8.25 after gaining 15.76% on Wednesday.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 16.1% to $7.27 trading session after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) rose 15% to $23.69 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares rose 14.8% to $0.1687 after the company reported Q2 EPS up from last year.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 12.3% to $17.94.
  • Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) rose 12.2% to $13.86 after Raymond James reiterated an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $45 to $21.
  • GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) climbed 11.6% to $4.72. JP Morgan upgraded GAIN Capital from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $5.5 to $6.
  • InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) gained 11.2% to $18.07 on continued momentum after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales up from last year.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) rose 10.6% to $24.45 after falling 14.17% on Wednesday.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 10.2% to $6.65.
  • Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) surged 10.1% to $3.8109.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) gained 10% to $3.08.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) surged 9.5% to $2.99.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) gained 8.6% to $71.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS above analyst estimates.
  • Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) gained 8.1% to $10.10.
  • China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) shares rose 5.2% to $41.86.
  • Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) shares 4.4% to $110.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) shares dipped 42.8% to $4.73 after the company reported weak Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) fell 37.9% to $5.25 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
  • Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) dropped 28.2% to $2.2250 following Q1 earnings. The company posted quarterly loss of $1.82 per share on sales of $670.165 million.
  • Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) dipped 22.4% to $2.50 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares fell 22.2% to $0.0607 after the company priced its common stock offering of ~28.57 million shares at $0.07 per share.
  • Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) fell 21.6% to $2.2886 after climbing 61.33% on Wednesday.
  • AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) dipped 19.1% to $4.44 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) fell 19.1% to $20.23 after reporting downbeat Q4 sales.
  • Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) dropped 19.1% to $5.18 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) dipped 17.5% to $4.1820.
  • Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) fell 13.5% to $1.80.
  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares fell 11.9% to $3.2427 after surging 53.97% on Wednesday.
  • Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) dipped 10.8% to $1.91.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 10.3% to $28.65 after the company reported Q1 earnings. Canopy's first-quarter net loss rose from CA$90.9 million a year ago to CA$1.281 billion.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) dipped 10.3% to $146.12.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 9.8% to $14.36.
  • Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) tumbled 8.8% to $16.22 after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.
  • Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) fell 8.5% to $5.70.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 7.8% to $36.00 after dropping 15.17% on Wednesday.
  • GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) fell 7.4% to $1.99 following Q2 results.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares fell 7.3% to $46.92. Cisco reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.
  • Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) fell 7.2% to $3.8150 after reporting first-half results.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) fell 7.1% to $142.24. VMware is in discussions with Pivotal regarding potential acquisition of Pivotal for $15 per share in cash.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) dropped 6.6% to $8.43 after Harry Markopolos issued a negative report on the company's accounting he alleged the company's cash situation is far worse than disclosed. The company denied his allegations as entirely false and misleading.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 5.4% to $4.39 following a clinical readout from the company. Mallinckrodt announced positive top-line results from the pivotal Phase 3 study dubbed CONFIRM that evaluated the efficacy and safety of terlipressin in 300 adults with hepatorenal syndrome type 1, or HRS-1.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (A + AEG)

28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Economic Data
10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2019
Q3 Earnings Preview For Agilent Technologies
Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Green Peak CEO Jeffrey Radway On Short's Brewery Partnership: 'This Is Our Backyard'

Common Citizen CEO: It's Important To Create A Cannabis Brand That Connects To Emotion