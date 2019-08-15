46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) shares climbed 64.5% to $13.65 after the company confirmed discussions with VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) regarding a potential acquisition of Pivotal.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares rose 33.7% to $2.64 following Q3 results.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) gained 28.2% to $11.46 after the company reported in-line Q2 earnings.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) climbed 19% to $2.6877.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 17% to $8.25 after gaining 15.76% on Wednesday.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 16.1% to $7.27 trading session after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) rose 15% to $23.69 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares rose 14.8% to $0.1687 after the company reported Q2 EPS up from last year.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 12.3% to $17.94.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) rose 12.2% to $13.86 after Raymond James reiterated an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $45 to $21.
- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) climbed 11.6% to $4.72. JP Morgan upgraded GAIN Capital from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $5.5 to $6.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) gained 11.2% to $18.07 on continued momentum after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales up from last year.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) rose 10.6% to $24.45 after falling 14.17% on Wednesday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 10.2% to $6.65.
- Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) surged 10.1% to $3.8109.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) gained 10% to $3.08.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) surged 9.5% to $2.99.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) gained 8.6% to $71.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS above analyst estimates.
- Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) gained 8.1% to $10.10.
- China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) shares rose 5.2% to $41.86.
- Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) shares 4.4% to $110.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) shares dipped 42.8% to $4.73 after the company reported weak Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) fell 37.9% to $5.25 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) dropped 28.2% to $2.2250 following Q1 earnings. The company posted quarterly loss of $1.82 per share on sales of $670.165 million.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) dipped 22.4% to $2.50 after reporting Q2 results.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares fell 22.2% to $0.0607 after the company priced its common stock offering of ~28.57 million shares at $0.07 per share.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) fell 21.6% to $2.2886 after climbing 61.33% on Wednesday.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) dipped 19.1% to $4.44 after reporting Q2 results.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) fell 19.1% to $20.23 after reporting downbeat Q4 sales.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) dropped 19.1% to $5.18 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) dipped 17.5% to $4.1820.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) fell 13.5% to $1.80.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares fell 11.9% to $3.2427 after surging 53.97% on Wednesday.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) dipped 10.8% to $1.91.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 10.3% to $28.65 after the company reported Q1 earnings. Canopy's first-quarter net loss rose from CA$90.9 million a year ago to CA$1.281 billion.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) dipped 10.3% to $146.12.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 9.8% to $14.36.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) tumbled 8.8% to $16.22 after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) fell 8.5% to $5.70.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 7.8% to $36.00 after dropping 15.17% on Wednesday.
- GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) fell 7.4% to $1.99 following Q2 results.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares fell 7.3% to $46.92. Cisco reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) fell 7.2% to $3.8150 after reporting first-half results.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) fell 7.1% to $142.24. VMware is in discussions with Pivotal regarding potential acquisition of Pivotal for $15 per share in cash.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) dropped 6.6% to $8.43 after Harry Markopolos issued a negative report on the company's accounting he alleged the company's cash situation is far worse than disclosed. The company denied his allegations as entirely false and misleading.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 5.4% to $4.39 following a clinical readout from the company. Mallinckrodt announced positive top-line results from the pivotal Phase 3 study dubbed CONFIRM that evaluated the efficacy and safety of terlipressin in 300 adults with hepatorenal syndrome type 1, or HRS-1.
