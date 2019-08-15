Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 15, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2019 11:55am   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL) shares were up 65% to $13.68. The company confirmed talks with VMware concerning the potential acquisition of the company for $15 per share in cash.
  2. Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares were down 19% to $2.36.
  3. Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares were up 17.6% to $8.29 after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.84, up from $(2.02) year-over-year.
  6. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares were down 7% to $46.88. The company issued Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  7. Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares were down 13% to $27.54 after the company reported Q1 earnings.
  8. Macy’s (NYSE: M) shares were down 5.2% to $15.93. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Underweight rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $20 to $15.
  9. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares were up 2.2% to $165.65. The company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  10. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares were up 4.4% to $110.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  11. Overstock.Com (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares were up 16% to $18.67. The stock rose over the $16.50 mark on high volume.
  12. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were up 5% to $6.36.

