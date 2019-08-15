Restrictions On Archaeological Imports From Algeria Take Effect

Customs and Border Protection and the Treasury Department on August 15 issued a final rule to impose import restrictions on certain archaeological material from Algeria.

Effective immediately, the rule amends CBP regulations to add Algeria to the list of countries that have a bilateral agreement with the U.S. to impose cultural property import restrictions. A bilateral memorandum of understanding took effect August 15.

Per statute, the U.S. must make certain determinations before entering into an agreement to impose import restrictions on cultural property.

In January, it was determined that archaeological materials of approximately 2.4 million to 250 years old in Algeria are in jeopardy of pillage; that U.S. import restrictions would substantially help in deterring "a serious situation of pillage;" and that less drastic remedies weren't available.

The restrictions can't extend beyond five years unless it is determined that the factors justifying the bilateral agreement still exist and no cause for suspension of the agreement exists, CBP said.

Importation of goods on a designated list of restricted materials now is restricted unless accompanied by documentation certifying the material left Algeria legally and not in violation of the country's export laws.

The restrictions will apply to certain goods of stone, ceramic, metal, bone, ivory, shell, glass, faience, semi-precious stone, plaster, textiles, basketry and rope. Check the final rule for more specific details.

