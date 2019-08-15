CrossFirst (NASDAQ: CFB) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $14.50 per share after being priced at $14.50 per share.

The company has listed its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CFB.

CrossFirst IPO: What You Need To Know

CrossFirst Bankshares is the holding company for CrossFirst Bank, which provides a full suite of financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals and their personal networks throughout its five primary markets – Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods – a Stifel company, Raymond James, Stephens and Sandler O'Neill are the underwriters for the offering.