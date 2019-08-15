Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thursday's Market Minute: Something To Do With Bonds
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
August 15, 2019 10:32am   Comments
Share:
Thursday's Market Minute: Something To Do With Bonds

Yesterday, an actor friend of mine brought up the impending recession (his words), and loosely related it to “something to do with bonds”. I find it funny what financial news makes it outside of the usual bubble. It’s a good indication that someone has hit the panic button. The recent wild swings in the equity indexes as well as an inching higher VIX that topped a 24-level overnight seem to support that notion. There was lots of news for traders to digest yesterday, including “something to do with bonds.”

The 10-year treasury bond yield fell below the 2-year yield for the first time since 2007, suggesting investors have less confidence in the long-term economy. Historically, this type of yield curve inversion has preceded the last seven economic recessions. In addition, the 30-year bond yield hit all-time lows overnight. Markets are modestly up this morning, though still down on the week after yesterday’s sharp fall. All these together seem to show increasing skittishness among investors, although there’s still the popular “buy the dip” mentality that prevails during sell-off periods. Take cover and get out, or take advantage of opportunity: which side will be the one to take the fall?

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image Sourced from PIxabay

Posted-In: TDAmeritradeNews Bonds Markets General Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Big Opportunities: Michigan Cannabis Market 'Could Easily Eclipse $2B'

Walmart, Alibaba Earnings Help Lighten The Mood On Wall Street