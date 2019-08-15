Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UPS's Venture Arm Makes Minority Investment In Autonomous Truck Company TuSimple
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 15, 2019 10:04am   Comments
Share:
UPS's Venture Arm Makes Minority Investment In Autonomous Truck Company TuSimple

UPS (NYSE: UPS) venture capital arm, UPS Ventures, has made a minority investment in autonomous driving company TuSimple. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The companies are testing self-driving tractor trailers on a route in Arizona to determine whether the vehicles can improve service and efficiency in the UPS network.

This latest deal is an extension of the ongoing commercial relationship between UPS and TuSimple in which UPS has purchased transportation services from TuSimple.

UPS has been providing truckloads of goods for TuSimple to carry on a North American Freight Forwarding route between Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. The company initiated self-driving service in May, with a driver and engineer in the vehicle.

"UPS is committed to developing and deploying technologies that enable us to operate our global logistics network more efficiently," said Scott Price the chief strategy and transformation officer at UPS.

"While fully autonomous, driverless vehicles still have development and regulatory work ahead, we are excited by the advances in braking and other technologies that companies like TuSimple are mastering. All of these technologies offer significant safety and other benefits that will be realized long before the full vision of autonomous vehicles is brought to fruition – and UPS will be there, as a leader implementing these new technologies in our fleet."

UPS shares were trading at $113.86. The stock has a 52-week high of $125.09 and a 52-week low of $89.89.

Related Links:

Sterling Construction Will Acquire Plateau Excavation In $400M Deal

CIT Buys Mutual Of Omaha For $1B

Posted-In: TuSimpleNews Financing Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UPS)

Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective
Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears
Bond Agencies Lower UPS Debt Ratings, Urging Cash Flow Prudence As Pension Obligations Loom
SunTrust: Internet Stocks Outperforming S&P 500
First Quarterly Drop In USPS' Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares
UPS Takes Rare Step Outside Four Walls, Names Pepsi Executive New CFO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Early Success Of CBD Drug Looms Large For The Industry's Future

Medean Aims To Improve Financial Wellness With New 'Journey' Feature