7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Exxon Mobil, Inc. (NYSE: XOM) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $68.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on August 06, the current rating is at Hold.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 1.1% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
Losers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock declined 4.9% to $2.14 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $304.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock declined 2.9% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock plummeted 2.0% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
- Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) stock plummeted 1.4% to $4.20. The market cap seems to be at $14.4 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on July 30, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.00.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock plummeted 1.2% to $22.98. The market cap stands at $13.4 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $29.50.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.