6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) stock surged 16.0% to $0.87 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
- Peck Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) stock increased by 4.7% to $5.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
Losers
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) stock fell 10.4% to $1.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares fell 4.8% to $8.60. The market cap seems to be at $91.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on July 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.50.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock plummeted 2.5% to $6.33.
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares fell 2.4% to $5.32. The market cap stands at $767.7 million.
