26 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock rose 37.9% to $2.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.3 million.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares rose 24.5% to $0.18. The market cap seems to be at $41.5 million.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) stock increased by 11.4% to $1.95. The market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares surged 10.6% to $0.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) stock moved upwards by 8.7% to $0.75. The market cap stands at $27.7 million.
- InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares rose 7.7% to $17.50.
- Geron, Inc. (NASDAQ: GERN) stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $1.38. The market cap seems to be at $391.6 million.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares rose 4.6% to $2.50. The market cap seems to be at $445.7 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.00.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $0.36. The market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) stock surged 3.5% to $0.60. The market cap stands at $51.3 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares surged 3.5% to $1.80. The market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $4.78. The most recent rating by Barclays, on June 11, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $11.00.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares surged 2.6% to $2.36. The market cap seems to be at $69.7 million.
Losers
- Akari Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares declined 16.8% to $2.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $28.6 million.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 11.8% to $28.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock plummeted 11.8% to $1.35. The market cap seems to be at $9.1 million.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) stock plummeted 4.6% to $14.92. The market cap seems to be at $638.7 million.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock declined 4.0% to $5.80.
- Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares fell 3.4% to $19.91. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 12, the current rating is at Overweight.
- Cellectis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLLS) stock fell 3.0% to $11.84. The market cap seems to be at $653.4 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on August 09, the current rating is at Buy.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares plummeted 3.0% to $6.21. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 2.6% to $5.93. The market cap seems to be at $6.4 billion.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares decreased by 2.5% to $38.05. The market cap stands at $6.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares decreased by 2.3% to $36.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $844.5 million. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on August 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.
- HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) shares decreased by 2.2% to $4.49. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 25, the current rating is at Perform.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock fell 2.0% to $13.00. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.00.
