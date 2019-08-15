Market Overview

28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2019 7:51am   Comments
Gainers

  • Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) shares rose 65.5% to $13.75 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed discussions with VMware regarding potential acquisition of Pivotal for $15 per share in cash.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares rose 20% to $2.37 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
  • Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) rose 19.7% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares rose 19.2% to $0.1752 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS up from last year.
  • Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) rose 13.3% to $23.33 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 10.4% to $7.78 in pre-market trading after gaining 15.76% on Wednesday.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 9.1% to $6.83 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 7.9% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after reporting positive top-line results from pivotal Phase 3 CONFIRM trial of terlipressin in patients with HRS-1.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) rose 6.3% to $23.50 in pre-market trading after falling 14.17% on Wednesday.
  • Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) shares 5.4% to $111.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares rose 5.3% to $83.77 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) rose 5.1% to $17.82 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.88% on Wednesday.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FHL) rose 4.9% to $10.49 in pre-market trading.
  • China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) shares rose 4.9% to $41.75 in the pre-market trading session.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 4.2% to $4.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 3.4% to $5.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) rose 3.3% to $167.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares fell 17.2% to $0.0646 in pre-market trading after the company priced its common stock offering of ~28.57 million shares at $0.07 per share.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 13.1% to $27.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings. Canopy's first-quarter net loss rose from CA$90.9 million a year ago to CA$1.281 billion.
  • Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) fell 9.9% to $2.63 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 61.33% on Wednesday.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares fell 8.7% to $46.20 in pre-market trading. Cisco reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.
  • GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) fell 8% to $2.02 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
  • Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) fell 7.1% to $3.82 in pre-market trading after reporting first-half results.
  • Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) fell 5.1% to $23.75 in the pre-market trading session after reporting downbeat Q4 sales.
  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares fell 4.9% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after surging 53.97% on Wednesday.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 4.8% to $15.21 in pre-market trading after declining 22.40% on Wednesday.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 4% to $37.50 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 15.17% on Wednesday.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) fell 3.3% to $ 148.00 in pre-market trading. VMware is in discussions with Pivotal regarding potential acquisition of Pivotal for $15 per share in cash.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

