Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for August is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on retail sales for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Empire State manufacturing index for August is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on industrial production for July will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- Data on business inventories for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The housing market index for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for June is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.