48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2019 12:50pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares jumped 67.8% to $4.0105 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 41.9% to $6.10.
  • Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares surged 34.8% to $2.44 after the company received FDA fast track designation for its Nomacopan that treats patients with pediatric HSCT-TMA.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 27.2% to $2.6201 after the company reported Q2 earnings. Xunlei reported second-quarter diluted loss per ADS was 3 cents compared with a diluted loss of 13 cents in the previous quarter. The company reported total revenues were $47.8 million, representing an increase of 15.7% from the previous quarter.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares climbed 25.6% to $8.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) shares climbed 21.5% to $16.02 after the company announced an agreement to be acquired by BC Partners for $16 per share in cash.
  • Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) gained 16.5% to $17.20.
  • InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) rose 15.9% to $16.22 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales up from last year.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) surged 15.9% to $5.82.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 15.5% to $5.97 after reporting strong Q2 earnings.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) shares rose 10.4% to $41.49 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) climbed 10.2% to $5.07 after KeyBanc maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
  • Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) gained 9.8% to $4.16.
  • Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) rose 9.2% to $13.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) climbed 8.5% to $8.78.

Losers

  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares dipped 42.9% to $0.9245. DelMar Pharmaceuticals priced 6.75 million share common stock offering at $1 per share.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares fell 42% to $25.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) fell 42% to $4.26 after climbing 171.85% on Tuesday.
  • IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 27.7% to $0.4051 after reporting second-quarter earnings.
  • Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) dropped 27.2% to $2.1850 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares declined 24.9% to $2.60 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL) dropped 22.4% to $11.50 following Q2 results.
  • CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) fell 21.9% to $8.51 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares fell 21.6% to $16.13 after dropping 17.58% on Tuesday.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) 21.6% to $3.02.
  • Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) dropped 18.1% to $9.48.
  • Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) fell 18.1% to $3.08 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dropped 17.3% to $15.14 after reporting $30 million Class A common stock offering.
  • Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 15.5% to $20.74 after the company reported downbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) dipped 15.4% to $20.29.
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) dropped 14.8% to $3.00.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares declined 14.7% to $9.31.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) dropped 14.7% to $2.09 following Q2 results.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) dipped 14.1% to $2.14 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 13.4% to $39.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) dropped 13% to $2.4527 following Q2 results.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) dipped 12.4% to $9.00.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) dropped 12.2% to $6.94.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) fell 11.8% to $7.80.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares dropped 11.6% to $2.83 following Q2 results.
  • Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) tumbled 11.4% to $4.04.
  • Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) fell 11.1% to $17.52 after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) fell 9.1% to $39.29 after the company reported Q1 EPS results.
  • The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) fell 8.8% to $15.50 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 8% to $12.73 after gaining 4.77% on Tuesday.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) fell 7.1% to $40.04 after reporting second-quarter earnings.
  • CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) shares fell 6.9% to $44.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) fell 6.7% to $20.44.

