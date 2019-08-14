18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Montage Resources, Inc. (NYSE: MR) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $3.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $529.3 million.
- EnLink Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: ENLC) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $7.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The most recent rating by Mitsubishi UFJ, on August 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
Losers
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares plummeted 6.7% to $0.79 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) stock plummeted 6.5% to $10.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $906.5 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) stock plummeted 6.0% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $942.0 million. According to the most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on May 23, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) stock decreased by 4.5% to $95.44. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $149.00.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares fell 3.9% to $0.98. The market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares plummeted 3.9% to $8.90. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 05, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares fell 3.4% to $23.56. The market cap stands at $13.4 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $29.50.
- Valaris, Inc. (NYSE: VAL) shares declined 3.2% to $4.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares fell 3.0% to $16.67. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock plummeted 3.0% to $3.89. The market cap seems to be at $908.6 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock fell 2.8% to $4.18. The market cap seems to be at $465.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on June 14, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Devon Energy, Inc. (NYSE: DVN) stock declined 2.5% to $23.00. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on July 30, the current rating is at Buy.
- Enbridge, Inc. (NYSE: ENB) stock decreased by 2.4% to $33.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) stock plummeted 2.3% to $4.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on July 30, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.00.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares decreased by 2.1% to $1.41. The market cap stands at $1.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) shares decreased by 2.0% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
