Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2019 9:06am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Montage Resources, Inc. (NYSE: MR) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $3.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $529.3 million.
  • EnLink Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: ENLC) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $7.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The most recent rating by Mitsubishi UFJ, on August 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.

 

Losers

  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares plummeted 6.7% to $0.79 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
  • California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) stock plummeted 6.5% to $10.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $906.5 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) stock plummeted 6.0% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $942.0 million. According to the most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on May 23, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) stock decreased by 4.5% to $95.44. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $149.00.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares fell 3.9% to $0.98. The market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares plummeted 3.9% to $8.90. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 05, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares fell 3.4% to $23.56. The market cap stands at $13.4 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $29.50.
  • Valaris, Inc. (NYSE: VAL) shares declined 3.2% to $4.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares fell 3.0% to $16.67. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock plummeted 3.0% to $3.89. The market cap seems to be at $908.6 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock fell 2.8% to $4.18. The market cap seems to be at $465.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on June 14, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Devon Energy, Inc. (NYSE: DVN) stock declined 2.5% to $23.00. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on July 30, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Enbridge, Inc. (NYSE: ENB) stock decreased by 2.4% to $33.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) stock plummeted 2.3% to $4.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on July 30, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares decreased by 2.1% to $1.41. The market cap stands at $1.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) shares decreased by 2.0% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRC + CHK)

11 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
11 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019
12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session