32 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Akari Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares rose 43.6% to $2.60 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $28.6 million.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares surged 17.9% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.

Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares increased by 16.5% to $0.92. The market cap stands at $28.5 million.

InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares moved upwards by 15.1% to $16.11.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock increased by 11.7% to $0.14. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares surged 6.9% to $1.70. The market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 5.9% to $11.00. The market cap seems to be at $980.5 million.

Cellect Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOP) stock rose 4.8% to $0.55. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 million.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) stock surged 4.2% to $5.35. The market cap seems to be at $1.9 billion.

Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares increased by 3.6% to $2.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on July 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock increased by 2.3% to $4.40.

NovoCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares increased by 2.2% to $90.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on July 29, the current rating is at Buy.

Losers

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) stock declined 34.6% to $1.06 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) stock decreased by 30.2% to $31.10. The market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 14, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $40.00.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares plummeted 22.2% to $0.70. The market cap seems to be at $23.0 million.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares declined 11.7% to $40.65. The market cap stands at $6.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) stock decreased by 9.7% to $0.51. The market cap seems to be at $250.5 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 07, the current rating is at Neutral.

Neptune Wellness Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) stock fell 9.1% to $4.50. The market cap stands at $488.3 million.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares fell 4.7% to $28.90. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) stock plummeted 4.3% to $1.10. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on June 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.

Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares plummeted 4.0% to $32.80. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.

Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares declined 3.9% to $6.64. The market cap seems to be at $1.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.

Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 3.7% to $13.41. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.00.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock fell 3.1% to $6.45. The market cap seems to be at $6.4 billion.

Invitae, Inc. (NYSE: NVTA) stock plummeted 3.0% to $25.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock decreased by 3.0% to $6.82. The market cap stands at $7.3 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 09, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $9.00.

HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) stock fell 2.9% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 25, the current rating is at Perform.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) shares plummeted 2.5% to $3.46. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.

Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) shares fell 2.3% to $32.71. The market cap stands at $20.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on August 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) stock fell 2.3% to $0.16. The market cap seems to be at $41.5 million.

Perrigo Co, Inc. (NYSE: PRGO) shares fell 2.1% to $46.77.

Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) stock decreased by 2.1% to $4.75. The most recent rating by Barclays, on June 11, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $11.00.