9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2019 8:25am   Comments
Gainers

  • GrafTech International, Inc. (NYSE: EAF) shares surged 3.6% to $11.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 25, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock surged 1.4% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

 

Losers

  • VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) shares decreased by 13.7% to $2.20 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock plummeted 3.9% to $5.49. The market cap stands at $767.7 million.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) stock decreased by 3.1% to $3.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million.
  • Genpact, Inc. (NYSE: G) shares plummeted 2.8% to $39.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on August 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $47.00.
  • Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) stock decreased by 2.1% to $116.49. The market cap seems to be at $79.7 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $130.00.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock plummeted 1.7% to $9.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on July 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.50.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) shares fell 1.6% to $18.48. The market cap seems to be at $38.3 billion.

