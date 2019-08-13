Market Overview

Report: Facebook Paid People To Transcribe User Audio
Brent Slava , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 13, 2019 3:20pm   Comments
Report: Facebook Paid People To Transcribe User Audio

Investors and traders in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) saw a massive spike in volume in mid-day trade Tuesday. While the stock normally trades several thousand shares per one-minute band, volume rose sharply to over 100,000 shares per minute over a few-minute span.

The cause of the volume spike was a Bloomberg report, which highlighted allegations the company paid hundreds of contractors to transcribe user audio. The report said Facebook has since paused this human review of conversations.

Facebook shares fell about 0.8% immediately following the report. At time of publication, the stock was up 1.6% for the session at $188.72 per share.

Related Links:

Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B

Did Facebook's Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts?

Posted-In: News Rumors Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

