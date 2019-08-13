Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) fell in mid-day trading Tuesday following a Dow Jones report a U.S. House-financing regulator is seeking to shake up the nation's credit score system.

The stock fell about 1.6% and touched below the $350 level.

The report suggested two incremental parts in the U.S. mortgage market, Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC: FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTC: FMCC), will be required to consider alternatives to the FICO scoring system, the software which aids in calculating a person's credit score. This change, as the report highlighted, could "threaten Fair Isaac's grip on the U.S. mortgage market."

Fair Isaac is the largest provider of FICO-related software.

Shares of Fannie and Freddie did not respond following the Dow Jones report.