50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares climbed 146.3% to $6.65.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares gained 82% to $36.30 after the company reported a positive update that its Phase 1 Data for Ripretinib in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors achieved primary endpoint.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) gained 20.3% to $9.76.
- OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) rose 18.5% to $6.65 following strong second-quarter earnings and sales figures.
- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) gained 17.3% to $4.62.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) rose 15.5% to $3.65 after dropping 58.75% on Monday.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) rose 15.2% to $3.33 after reporting $9.28 million grant to fund Phase 1 trial of CAR T therapy MB-103 in HER2-positive breast cancer with brain metastases. Merchants Bancorp priced 5 million share depository share offering at $25 per share.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) rose 14.7% to $4.41 after the company announced Brookfield Business will acquire 57% controlling interest in Genworth Canada for $1.8 billion.
- Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ABDC) gained 13.6% to $9.22 after the company announced it will be acquired by Crescent BDC for $141.9 million.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) surged 12.9% to $3.1155 following Q2 results.
- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) rose 12.8% to $6.00 after dropping 55.85% on Monday.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 12.5% to $2.61 after falling 8.30% on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded Seadrill from Buy to Neutral.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) gained 12.1% to $35.25.
- Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA) rose 11.2% to $6.28.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) gained 11.1% to $15.00 after reporting Q2 results.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) rose 10.2% to $11.33 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) gained 9.5% to $3.6450.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) gained 9.4% to $3.7950.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 9% to $2.5950 with the overall market after the U.S. Trade Representation reported that some tariffs will be delayed to Dec 15 on some products including cell phones, monitors, and laptops.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) rose 8.8% to $29.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) gained 8.4% to $4.25.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) climbed 8.3% to $24.47.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) gained 8.2% to $41.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares jumped 7.6% to $5.37.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) rose 7.2% to $38.82 after declining 52.67% on Monday.
- IAA Inc (NYSE: IAA) gained 6.5% to $46.42 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales increased from the same quarter last year.
- Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA) climbed 6.4% to $7.45 after the company reported Q2 EPS results up from last year.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) gained 6.4% to $0.8829 after the company announced it has dosed the first patient in its phase 3 clinical trial for patients with celiac disease. This marks the first time any company has dosed a patient in a Phase 3 trial.
- FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY) rose 6.2% to $1.89 following a second-quarter beat and raised 2019 guidance.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) rose 5.6% to $9.56 after the CEO of the company bought 331,684 shares at an average of $9.04 per share.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) gained 5% to $8.59 with the overall market after the U.S. Trade Representation reported that some tariffs will be delayed to Dec 15 on some products including cell phones, monitors, and laptops.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) shares rose 3.7% to $13.84 following Q2 results.
- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) gained 3.3% to $120.61 after the company reported rolling 3-month retail shares for July are up 4% year-over-year.
Losers
- Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares dipped 59.7% to $0.24. Guardion Health Sciences priced 13 million shares at $0.40 per share.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares fell 54.1% to $1.2938 after the company preliminary results for its second quarter. Ra Medical announced plans to delay Q2 earnings release and reported that its Audit Committee has begun independent investigation related to anonymous complaint.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) dropped 45% to $12.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares tumbled 40.4% to $0.2203 after the company announced a 6.497 million common stock offering at $0.2775 per share.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) fell 34.5% to $5.24 after the company reported Q2 results. Bloom Energy said it expects weak order trends in key markets, which could lead to FY20 results missing expectations.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) dropped 22.1% to $2.75.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 17.8% to $5.70 after surging 53.66% on Monday.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) dropped 13.3% to $21.66.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 13.1% to $4.04 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) dropped 9.9% to $55.78 after the company reported a proposed private offering of $300 million worth of convertible senior notes.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) dipped 8.3% to $3.33. JP Morgan downgraded Aptinyx from Neutral to Underweight.
- Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) fell 8.2% to $15.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) fell 8% to $0.9940 following second-quarter results.
- Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) dropped 7.2% to $3.3950 after reporting Q2 results.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares dipped 7.1% to $1.97.
- LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: LRAD) dropped 6.8% to $3.71 following Q3 results.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) fell 5% to $29.11 after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering.
