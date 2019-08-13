Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 254 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC: IDCBY) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

. Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) 's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 8.54% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday: