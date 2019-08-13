Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday
Before 10 a.m. Tuesday, 102 stocks made new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Points:
- AT&T (NYSE: T) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high
- Vinci (OTC: VCISF) saw the sharpest decline, as it traded 17.72% after setting a new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Tuesday:
- AT&T (NYSE: T) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.65. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $210.28. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) shares were up 0.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $379.57.
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $375.56.
- Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) shares were up 2.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $86.87 for a change of up 2.03%.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $524.25 with a daily change of up 1.62%.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares hit $36.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $139.82. Shares traded up 0.81%.
- Experian (OTC: EXPGF) shares hit a yearly high of $31.02. The stock traded up 2.09% on the session.
- Vinci (OTC: VCISF) shares set a new yearly high of $105.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
- CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) shares set a new yearly high of $638.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $256.57. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $141.85 with a daily change of up 1.5%.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $122.94 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.19%.
- Kerry Group (OTC: KRYAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $123.48 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC.V) shares were up 1.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $166.90 for a change of up 1.72%.
- McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $165.63. Shares traded up 0.83%.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.72. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
- Mowi (OTC: MHGVY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $25.82 with a daily change of up 3.3%.
- Steris (NYSE: STE) shares set a new 52-week high of $155.63 on Tuesday, moving up 0.65%.
- Genmab (OTC: GNMSF) shares hit $195.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.98%.
- Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares hit a yearly high of $19.65. The stock traded up 1.85% on the session.
- Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $343.49 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.95%.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) shares set a new yearly high of $119.35 this morning. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
- JBS (OTC: JBSAY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.56. The stock traded down 2.08% on the session.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $80.00. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.
- Heico (NYSE: HEI-A) stock hit a yearly high price of $144.14. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.
- Heico (NYSE: HEI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $111.57. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.49 on Tuesday, moving up 2.8%.
- Chandra Asri (OTC: PTPIF) shares hit $0.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.26%.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) shares hit $73.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.64%.
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $133.18 on Tuesday, moving up 2.27%.
- Advantest (OTC: ATEYY) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.16 Tuesday. The stock was up 6.0% for the day.
- Empire Co (OTC: EMLAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.51 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.13%.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares set a new yearly high of $137.20 this morning. The stock was up 4.51% on the session.
- Swiss Prime Site (OTC: SWPRF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $97.00 with a daily change of up 3.3%.
- Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $168.48 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.98%.
- Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) stock made a new 52-week high of $90.16 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
- Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.52. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
- UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $201.45 on Tuesday, moving up 1.89%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.40 on Tuesday, moving up 0.07%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.67. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 1.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.88.
- Switch (NYSE: SWCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.41 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.85%.
- Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $71.20. Shares traded down 0.11%.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares set a new yearly high of $14.60 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.60. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.00. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
- WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares broke to $187.72 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.56%.
- Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.67 on Tuesday, moving up 0.09%.
- Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $135.44. Shares traded up 2.05%.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.09 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.59%.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.06 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.84%.
- Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.30. Shares traded flat%.
- Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) shares set a new yearly high of $25.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.95% on the session.
- Robertet (OTC: RBTEF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $735.00. Shares traded up 16.67%.
- Gazit-Globe (OTC: GZTGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.75 on Tuesday morning, moving flat%.
- Amano (OTC: AMANF) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.75 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.17%.
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares were up 0.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.12.
- Cogeco (OTC: CGECF) shares set a new yearly high of $71.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.05% on the session.
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) shares were up 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.71.
- Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $89.35.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.27 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.95%.
- Sprott Physical Silver (ARCA: PSLV) shares hit a yearly high of $6.39. The stock traded down 0.71% on the session.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) shares hit a yearly high of $28.71. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
- Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $59.10 with a daily change of up 3.68%.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 90.53%.
- Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.26. The stock was up 5.73% for the day.
- Hilan (OTC: HLTEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.40 on Tuesday, moving flat%.
- M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.45%.
- Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.56%.
- Dundee Precious Metals (OTC: DPMLF) shares were down 2.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.04.
- Quantum (OTC: QMCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.23. The stock traded up 6.63% on the session.
- CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $48.72 with a daily change of up 1.98%.
- Trinity Merger (NASDAQ: TMCX) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.41 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.19%.
- Transat A.T. (OTC: TRZBF) shares were up 0.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.72 for a change of up 0.54%.
- Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $43.89 with a daily change of up 0.11%.
- Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.
- Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares hit $10.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.58%.
- Anglo Asian Mining (OTC: AGXKF) shares set a new yearly high of $1.67 this morning. The stock was up 24.63% on the session.
- Nuv Conn MTPS-2015 (NYSE: NTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.64 on Tuesday morning, moving up 5.91%.
- Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) shares broke to $3.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.18%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.77 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.65%.
- GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) shares were down 4.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.93.
- Highpower International (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares set a new yearly high of $4.57 this morning. The stock was up 2.23% on the session.
- Intrusion (OTC: INTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.05. The stock traded up 10.99% on the session.
- Auri (OTC: AURI) shares broke to $0.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 17.72%.
- Nephros (OTC: NEPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.50 on Tuesday, moving up 0.79%.
- Techprecision (OTC: TPCS) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.71. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.
- Silver One Resources (OTC: SLVRF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.37 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.62%.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.95 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.66%.
- Minco Silver (OTC: MISVF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.62. Shares traded flat%.
- Defiance Silver (OTC: DNCVF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.27 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.53% for the day.
- Trxade Group (OTC: TRXD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.00. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.
- Terraco Gold (OTC: TCEGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.12 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.74%.
- Abcourt Mines (OTC: ABMBF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.07 with a daily change of up 3.86%.
- Teuton Resources (OTC: TEUTF) shares hit $0.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.43%.
- Canarc Resources (OTC: CRCUF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.07%.
- Cannvas MedTech (OTC: CANVF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.32. The stock traded up 4.93% on the session.
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTC: FLXT) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.12. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.10 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.
