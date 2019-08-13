Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Inpixon?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 10:15am   Comments
Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) today had a large opening gap of -63.50%.

Why Is INPX Moving?

Inpixon shares are trading lower after the company announced a 6.497 million common stock offering at $0.2775 per share.

Posted-In: News Offerings Intraday Update

