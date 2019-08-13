Snap's Spectacles 3: What's New?
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) has unveiled Spectacles 3, the latest version of Spectacles sunglasses with dual HD cameras priced at $380.
The company says the Spectacles 3, are a redesigned version of its augmented reality sunglasses with a sleek new design and an added HD camera to create depth perception.
The glasses have been positioned as a limited release and represent Snap’s latest effort to build a new computing platform centered on the face. Shipping in fall 2019, Spectacles 3 capture depth and dimension the way our eyes do. This new ability provides a rich 3D canvas for self-expression and a suite of new 3D Effects on Snapchat.
Snap shares were trading flat at $16.82 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.36 and a 52-week low of $4.82.
