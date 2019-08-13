Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Snap's Spectacles 3: What's New?
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 13, 2019 11:48am   Comments
Share:
Snap's Spectacles 3: What's New?

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) has unveiled Spectacles 3, the latest version of Spectacles sunglasses with dual HD cameras priced at $380.

The company says the Spectacles 3, are a redesigned version of its augmented reality sunglasses with a sleek new design and an added HD camera to create depth perception.

The glasses have been positioned as a limited release and represent Snap’s latest effort to build a new computing platform centered on the face. Shipping in fall 2019, Spectacles 3 capture depth and dimension the way our eyes do. This new ability provides a rich 3D canvas for self-expression and a suite of new 3D Effects on Snapchat.

Snap shares were trading flat at $16.82 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.36 and a 52-week low of $4.82.

Related Links:

Baidu, Snap Renew Asia Sales Partnership

Elanco Animal Health Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

Posted-In: Augmented Reality Snap Spectacles SnapChatNews Tech

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

The Week In Cannabis: Aphria's Earnings, New York's Decriminalization, Crapo's Support, Pirro's Involvement
Report: Twitter And Snapchat's Cannabis Ads In Canada Could Face Legal Punishment
27 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More
Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analyst: Apple Could Take 4% EPS Hit From Trade War Tariffs