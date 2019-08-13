Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday's Market Minute: Watch Treasuries
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
August 13, 2019 9:38am   Comments
Share:
Tuesday's Market Minute: Watch Treasuries

The Treasury yield curve has been warning about a recession, but market watchers say it’s about to send an even stronger message as the 10-year yield looks set to fall below the 2-year note yield. Various parts of the yield curve have been inverted, but the traditionally watched 2-year to 10-year spread looks set to invert any day now, with the curve at its flattest level in 12 years. Historically, when the 10-Year yield falls below the 2-Year yield, a recession may be the outcome over the next year. While not always the case, it can be a warning signal that volatility and a fall in equities may be coming.

Stocks have had a choppy August with the benchmark S&P 500 down over 3% so far this month. Despite a healthy job market, rising wages, and a strong consumer domestically, geopolitical risks and a global economic slowdown are creeping into the U.S. economy. The 2-10 Yield Curve inversion may be inevitable in the near-term, but the recession outcome can be nixed or pushed out to 2020 if we see economic conditions pick up into the latter half of 2019, which is historically strong.

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image Sourced by Pixabay

Posted-In: TD Ameritrade Treasury Yield U.S. TreasuryNews Markets General Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Pattern Energy Confirms Approaches By Third Parties

The 6 Most Common Types Of Securities That Trade On OTC Markets