6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 9:03am   Comments
Gainers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares increased by 4.6% to $4.10 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $908.6 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
  • YPF, Inc. (NYSE: YPF) stock surged 2.8% to $11.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
  • Transportadora de Gas, Inc. (NYSE: TGS) shares rose 1.2% to $8.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

 

Losers

  • WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) shares declined 0.6% to $10.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on August 07, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.00.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock fell 0.6% to $36.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.5 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.60.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock decreased by 0.5% to $1.84. The market cap stands at $14.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 10, the current rating is at Underperform.

Energy Stocks Pre-Market Movers

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

