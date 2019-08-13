Market Overview

13 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 8:48am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) stock increased by 38.5% to $0.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $7.4 million.
  • DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares rose 8.6% to $10.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) stock increased by 6.3% to $23.30. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) stock surged 3.5% to $6.80. The market cap seems to be at $106.7 million. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on June 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) stock rose 2.1% to $40.27. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.

 

Losers

  • Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) shares decreased by 34.2% to $15.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock declined 27.0% to $0.27. The market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • LRAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRAD) stock plummeted 8.0% to $3.66. The market cap seems to be at $131.9 million.
  • Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares fell 6.2% to $1.58. The market cap stands at $54.0 million.
  • Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) shares declined 5.1% to $13.70. The market cap seems to be at $22.4 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
  • Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares plummeted 3.4% to $6.06. The market cap seems to be at $50.7 million. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on July 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.50.
  • Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) stock declined 2.3% to $4.65. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares declined 2.0% to $1.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

