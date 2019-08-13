Market Overview

76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 4:57am   Comments
Gainers

  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares jumped 53.7% to close at $6.93 on Monday as the company reported Limited Liability Company operating agreement with Legacy Ventures Hawaii.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares surged 39.8% to close at $0.58 on Monday after reporting outcome from the Data and Safety Monitoring Board. The company has successfully transplanted ninth trial patient.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 21% to close at $10.90 after the company announced it has initiated patient recruitment for its upcoming pivotal cellulite trial across all four trial sites.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) gained 20.9% to close at $8.11.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares climbed 18.7% to close at $2.79 after receiving new pharma GMP certificate.
  • Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) gained 16.1% to close at $6.35. Everspin Technologies and Seagate reported signing of IP patent assignment and license deals.
  • Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) gained 14.4% to close at $7.21.
  • AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) surged 14.2% to close at $11.83.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 14% to close at $3.74.
  • Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) gained 13.6% to close at $4.85.
  • Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) rose 12.5% to close at $11.40 on a rebound after the stock price fell approximately 43% following Q2 earnings.
  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) climbed 11.9% to close at $3.47.
  • Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ: JASN) rose 11.5% to close at $0.58 after the company reported a deal to sell fiber solutions segment to Motus Integrated Technologies for $85 million. The company has engaged BMO to explore strategic alternatives.
  • PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) rose 10.5% to close at $10.13 after reporting a $50 million buyback plan.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 9.8% to close at $14.67.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 9.7% to close at $13.71.
  • AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) gained 9.2% to close at $14.61.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 8.6% to close at $3.90.
  • Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) rose 8.3% to close at $2.87.
  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares climbed 8.3% to close at $15.15.
  • TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) jumped 7.4% to close at $3.78.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 7.2% to close at $134.30 after Needham raised the stocks price target from $120 to $150 per share. The analyst also said they prefer Roku stock over Netflix.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) rose 6.4% to close at $4.00 following Q2 results.
  • Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) gained 5.5% to close at $2.29.
  • Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) rose 5.1% to close at $9.20 on Monday after gaining 3.92% on Friday.
  • Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) rose 5.1% to close at $8.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
Losers

  • Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: EDN) shares tumbled 59% to close at $7.67 on Monday after Alberto Fernandez routed President Mauricio Macri in a shocking primary election result.
  • Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) tumbled 58.8% to close at $3.16 on Monday after rising 8.35% on Friday.
  • Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA) shares dropped 56.1% to close at $5.65 on Monday after Alberto Fernandez routed President Mauricio Macri in a shocking primary election result.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) fell 56.1% to close at $16.75 after Alberto Fernandez routed President Mauricio Macri in a shocking primary election result.
  • BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) dropped 55.9% to close at $5.32 after Alberto Fernandez routed President Mauricio Macri in a shocking primary election result.
  • Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) fell 55.9% to close at $3.95 after rising 7.05% on Friday.
  • Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) fell 53.8% to close at $16.22 after Alberto Fernandez routed President Mauricio Macri in a shocking primary election result.
  • Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) fell 52.7% to close at $36.20 after surging 10.58% on Friday.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) dipped 48.7% to close at $2.70 after the company reported a private offering in Asia of US$120 million convertible senior notes to be issued by an investment fund sponsored by MMTEC.
  • Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) shares fell 48% to close at $8.20.
  • IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: IRS) fell 37.3% to close at $6.37.
  • YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) fell 34.1% to close at $11.00 after rising 6.72% on Friday.
  • Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) dropped 33.4% to close at $10.46 after Alberto Fernandez routed President Mauricio Macri in a shocking primary election result.
  • Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) shares declined 29.1% to close at $5.00.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) dropped 26.1% to close at $2.32 after the company announced it has received a report from Health Canada notifying the Company that its manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ontario has been rated non-compliant with certain regulations.
  • Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ: TSG) dropped 18.8% to close at $12.98 after the company reported Q2 EPS decreased 20% from the same quarter last year. The company also cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) shares fell 17.8% to close at $7.15.
  • Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) fell 17% to close at $12.21 after gaining 6.75% on Friday.
  • iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) dipped 16.2% to close at $2.18.
  • Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) fell 16.1% to close at $2.04.
  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) fell 16.1% to close at $3.90.
  • Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) dropped 16% to close at $5.92.
  • Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) fell 15.7% to close at $17.11.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 15.7% to close at $6.97 after gaining 5.20% on Friday.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) dipped 15% to close at $19.95.
  • Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE: BIOX) fell 15% to close at $6.12.
  • Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) dropped 14.7% to close at $3.53.
  • Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) dipped 14.7% to close at $0.47 after Roth Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $4 to $0.6 per share.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) dipped 14.5% to close at $3.12.
  • Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) fell 13.6% to close at $9.79.
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) dropped 12.3% to close at $7.16 after the country's economic activity index fell, pointing to a possible recession. Brazilian markets may also be impacted by Argentine primary results.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) fell 11.8% to close at $18.81.
  • Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) tumbled 11.8% to close at $20.65 following Q2 results.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) fell 11.8% to close at $5.84.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) dropped 11.2% to close at $18.58.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) fell 11.1% to close at $2.17.
  • Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) dropped 11.1% to close at $3.38 after reporting a $5.5 million registered direct offering.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) tumbled 10.9% to close at $11.52.
  • Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) fell 10.7% to close at $6.77. Bank of America downgraded Livent from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $10 to $7.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) fell 10.7% to close at $33.78.
  • Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) dipped 10.7% to close at $6.37.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) fell 10.2% to close at $2.92.
  • Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) fell 10.1% to close at $16.93.
  • MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) dropped 9.6% to close at $623.65.
  • Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) dropped 9.5% to close at $29.31.
  • i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) shares declined 9.4% to close at $21.53.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) fell 8.9% to close at $13.13.
  • The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) fell 6.4% to close at $12.51 after RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) fell 5.9% to close at $3.33 after the company lowered its quarterly dividend from $0.09 to $0.02 per share. The company will reallocate $39 million of capital freed up on annual basis to buyback.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 5.6% to close at $3.19.

