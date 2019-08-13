Market Overview

What The Truck?!? – Headhaul: Protests & "Other Bets"
FreightWaves  
August 13, 2019
What The Truck?!? – Headhaul: Protests & "Other Bets"

On today's episode we're talking about the Hong Kong protests with FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller, NY/NJ moving containers by electric truck, supply chain sustainability, Impossible Whoppers, we're saying ALOHA in SONAR, thinking big deal little deal, and so much more.

