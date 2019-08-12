8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares were up more than 18% following better-than-expected second-quarter results.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares were up 10% following second-quarter results that showed a loss of 55 cents per share on sales of $233.8 million.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) shares traded nearly 8% higher following a second-quarter beat and raised 2019 guidance.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares were up about 6% amid second-quarter sales of $52.99 million, better than the analyst consensus estimate of $50 million.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) shares were up following strong second-quarter earnings and sales figures.
Losers
- Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) shares traded nearly 20% lower following second-quarter earnings of 38 cents per share vs. the analyst consensus estimate of 39 cents per share. Sales also missed at $91.36 million.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) shares were down following the company's second-quarter results.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares fell about 4% following news of a $200-million common stock offering.
