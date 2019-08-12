For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) will issue more than 1.31 million shares at $11.44 Tuesday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 19.5% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $17.2 million. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the biotech company develops treatments for ascites related to liver cirrhosis.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB) will issue more than 7.11 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 13.9% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $139 million. Founded in 2007, the banking company runs seven financial service sites in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

9F Inc. (JFU) will issue 8.9 million shares between $7.50 and $9.50 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 100% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $97.2 million. The Chinese fintech company facilitates digital banking and peer-to-peer lending for 68 million users.

