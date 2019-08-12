Market Overview

54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 12:20pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares climbed 74.7% to $0.7250 after reporting outcome from the Data and Safety Monitoring Board. The company has successfully transplanted ninth trial patient.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) gained 45.5% to $6.58 as the company reported Limited Liability Company operating agreement with Legacy Ventures Hawaii.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) climbed 21% to $10.90 after the company announced it has initiated patient recruitment for its upcoming pivotal cellulite trial across all four trial sites.
  • Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ: JASN) gained 18.7% to $0.6171 after the company reported a deal to sell fiber solutions segment to Motus Integrated Technologies for $85 million. The company has engaged BMO to explore strategic alternatives.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 14.4% to $4.1077.
  • Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: RAND) gained 13.2% to $3.00.
  • PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) rose 12.2% to $10.29 after reporting a $50 million buyback plan.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares surged 11.7% to $2.6242 after receiving new pharma GMP certificate.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 11.5% to $14.90.
  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) climbed 10.9% to $3.4380.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) gained 10.1% to $7.39.
  • TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) jumped 9.8% to $3.8650.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) surged 9.8% to $4.13 following Q2 results.
  • AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) gained 9% to $14.59.
  • Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) rose 8.8% to $11.02 on a rebound after the stock price fell approximately 43% following Q2 earnings.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 7.3% to $134.49 after Needham raised the stocks price target from $120 to $150 per share. The analyst also said they prefer Roku stock over Netflix.
  • Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) rose 7.1% to $2.3245.
  • Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) rose 6.3% to $9.30 after gaining 3.92% on Friday.
  • Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) rose 5% to $8.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Losers

  • Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA) fell 55.8% to $5.70 after Alberto Fernandez routed President Mauricio Macri in a shocking primary election result.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) fell 53.9% to $17.60 after Alberto Fernandez routed President Mauricio Macri in a shocking primary election result.
  • Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: EDN) shares dipped 52.8% to $8.83 after Alberto Fernandez routed President Mauricio Macri in a shocking primary election result.
  • Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) fell 52.1% to $4.29 after rising 7.05% on Friday.
  • Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) tumbled 50.9% to $3.76 after rising 8.35% on Friday.
  • BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) dropped 50.8% to $5.93 after Alberto Fernandez routed President Mauricio Macri in a shocking primary election result.
  • Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) fell 48% to $18.26 after Alberto Fernandez routed President Mauricio Macri in a shocking primary election result.
  • Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) fell 47.4% to $40.24 after surging 10.58% on Friday.
  • Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) shares dropped 41.4% to $9.24.
  • IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: IRS) fell 39.4% to $6.16.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) dipped 35.8% to $3.38 after the company reported a private offering in Asia of US$120 million convertible senior notes to be issued by an investment fund sponsored by MMTEC.
  • Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) dropped 32.2% to $10.65 after Alberto Fernandez routed President Mauricio Macri in a shocking primary election result.
  • YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) fell 31.2% to $11.48 after rising 6.72% on Friday.
  • Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) shares declined 27.2% to $5.13.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 24.8% to $2.3850 after the company announced it has received a report from Health Canada notifying the Company that its manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ontario has been rated non-compliant with certain regulations.
  • Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE: BIOX) dropped 19% to $5.83.
  • Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ: TSG) dropped 16.4% to $13.36 after the company reported Q2 EPS decreased 20% from the same quarter last year. The company also cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) shares tumbled 14.9% to $7.40.
  • Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) fell 14.1% to $6.51. Bank of America downgraded Livent from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $10 to $7.
  • Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) dropped 14% to $27.84.
  • Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) dropped 12.2% to $6.19.
  • Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) fell 12.1% to $17.84.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) dropped 11.5% to $18.50.
  • Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) fell 11.4% to $13.03 after gaining 6.75% on Friday.
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) dropped 11% to $7.26 after the country's economic activity index fell, pointing to a possible recession. Brazilian markets may also be impacted by Argentine primary results.
  • Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) dipped 10.9% to $0.4907 after Roth Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $4 to $0.6 per share.
  • MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) dropped 10.7% to $616.23.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) fell 10.3% to $12.93.
  • i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) shares declined 9.7% to $21.46.
  • Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) dropped 9.5% to $3.44 after reporting a $5.5 million registered direct offering.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 8.2% to $7.59 after gaining 5.20% on Friday.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 8% to $3.11.
  • Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) fell 6.6% to $3.3050 after the company lowered its quarterly dividend from $0.09 to $0.02 per share. The company will reallocate $39 million of capital freed up on annual basis to buyback.
  • Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) dropped 6.3% to $39.30 after the country's economic activity index fell, pointing to a possible recession. Brazilian markets may also be impacted by Argentine primary results.
  • The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) fell 5.1% to $12.68 after RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

