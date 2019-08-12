Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is leaving no stone unturned with its ongoing product momentum.

The company is on track to launch two graphics cards targeting the high-end market, a segment where it's had little presence, according to RedGamingTech.com.

AMD's High-End Ambitions

AMD, which has given rival NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) a run for its money with its mid-range graphics cards Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700, has now trained its sights at the high-end range, according to the RedGamingTech report.

AMD is prepping for the launch of Navi 21 and Navi 23 cards, with the latter internally codenamed the "Nvidia Killer," the report said.

The graphics cards are being primed for a mid-2020 launch, according to the website.

Performance Vs. Price

The "Nvidia Killer" moniker could mean either AMD matching or leapfrogging Nvidia's high-end offerings such as RTX 2080, RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2080 Ti in performance or the company offering a better price-performance ratio relative to Nvidia, according to RedGamingTech.

If AMD achieves the former, it could make a meaningful inroad into the high-end market given that its 7nm RDNA architecture, though more efficient and powerful, is found wanting when it comes to conducting real-time tracing.

Price Action

AMD shares were trading down 4.49% at $32.66 at the time of publication Monday, while Nvidia shares were down 1.74% at $151.49.

