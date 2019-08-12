For real-time updates on BBAR, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Argentine banking services provider BBVA Banco Frances, S.A. (NASDAQ: BBAR) had a large opening gap of -85.38% Monday.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is BBAR Moving?

Shares of several Argentine companies were trading lower after Alberto Fernandez beat incumbent President Mauricio Macri in a shocking primary election result.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on BBAR, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.