Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused the Opening Gap In BBVA Banco Frances?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 10:24am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on BBAR, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Argentine banking services provider BBVA Banco Frances, S.A. (NASDAQ: BBAR) had a large opening gap of -85.38% Monday. 

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is BBAR Moving?

Shares of several Argentine companies were trading lower after Alberto Fernandez beat incumbent President Mauricio Macri in a shocking primary election result.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on BBAR, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBAR)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between U.S., China Continue