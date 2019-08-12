9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) stock increased by 9.8% to $0.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $58.7 million.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock moved upwards by 1.5% today to $0.44. The market cap stands at $37.9 million.
Losers
- YPF, Inc. (NYSE: YPF) stock declined 27.2% to $12.15 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.5 billion.
- Pioneer Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: PES) stock decreased by 7.3% today to $0.17.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) shares plummeted 3.6% today to $22.02. The market cap seems to be at $19.8 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock declined 3.3% today to $7.43. The market cap stands at $770.2 million.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock declined 2.4% today to $1.01. The market cap seems to be at $6.4 billion.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock fell 2.4% today to $2.48. The market cap stands at $304.0 million.
- Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) shares decreased by 2.0% today to $12.60. The market cap seems to be at $13.9 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.
