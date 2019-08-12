4 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock increased by 1.3% to $0.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $36.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock increased by 1.1% today to $18.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.
Losers
Posted-In: Utilities Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.