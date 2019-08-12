Port Report: NY-NJ Port Moves Container Via Electric Truck

The Port of New York and New Jersey is touting efforts to clear the air around its marine terminals as the first zero-emission drayage truck goes into service.

New Jersey-based Best Transportation used an electric truck to transport a 14,000-pound container from Maher Terminals in Elizabeth, New Jersey to a Costco location 34 miles away in Monroe, New Jersey. This is the first trial of a zero-emission truck for a container move, the port said.

The second-generation battery electric drayage truck from China's BYD is powered by a battery pack that produces enough power for an estimated range of 125 miles per charge. The truck's day cab is rated at 26,235 pounds and can carry a combined maximum weight of 105,000 pounds.

The Port of New York and New Jersey said the success of the trial is part of the port's efforts "to reduce diesel and greenhouse gas emissions across all of its facilities."

Those efforts include grants to cover half the cost of replacing trucks with 1996 through 2003 model year engines with 2013 or later engines.

Starting in July, the port limited new enrollments in the port's drayage truck registry to models that meet 2010 emissions standards.

Best Transportation is also testing the use of a zero-emission battery electric terminal tractor at a container yard facility. The port said that one electric drayage truck and 14 electric terminal tractors will be in service at New Jersey Ports.

Container ship fire hits APL vessel

Fire is believed to have started in containers aboard the APL Le Havre. (Splash 247)

Poland looks to expand its ports

Country‘s parliament supports developing onshore side of Poland's major ports. (VesselFinder)

Cosco asked to clean up its Arctic shipping

Environmental groups want disclosure on fuel use by Chinese shipping giant in Arctic waters. (ShippingWatch)

Evergreen will issue fines for misdeclared cargo

Penalties up to $35,000 for mis-declared freight follow similar moves at other container lines. (Splash 247)

