7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 8:47am   Comments
Gainers

  • Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: JASN) stock surged 15.4% to $0.60 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • Capstone Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPST) shares increased by 6.8% today to $0.71. The market cap stands at $60.3 million. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on May 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock surged 3.6% today to $18.70. The market cap stands at $38.3 billion.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares rose 3.1% today to $0.54. The market cap seems to be at $8.5 million.

 

Losers

  • Seaspan, Inc. (NYSE: SSW) shares decreased by 4.0% to $9.70 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion.
  • Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) stock fell 3.0% today to $0.14. The market cap stands at $54.0 million.
  • Ship Finance Intl, Inc. (NYSE: SFL) shares plummeted 2.0% today to $12.50. The market cap seems to be at $1.4 billion.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market Movers

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

