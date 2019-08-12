A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Fall Over 200 Points
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The U.S. Treasury budget report for July will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 227 points to 26,041 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 25 points to 2,894.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 72.75 points to 7,587.50.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.7% to trade at $58.11 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.3% to trade at $53.79 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.7%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.2% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.6%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.4%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.44%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.44%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.45% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.68%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $300 to $345.
Humana shares rose 0.9 percent to close at $297.78 on Friday.
Breaking News
- Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) announced plans to acquire George K. Baum & Company.
- Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) reported the purchase of Belatrix Software.
- Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT) reported a $50 million buyback plan.
