Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Fall Over 200 Points

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2019 7:38am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Fall Over 200 Points

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The U.S. Treasury budget report for July will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 227 points to 26,041 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 25 points to 2,894.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 72.75 points to 7,587.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.7% to trade at $58.11 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.3% to trade at $53.79 a barrel.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.7%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.2% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.6%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.4%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.44%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.44%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.45% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.68%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $300 to $345.

Humana shares rose 0.9 percent to close at $297.78 on Friday.

Breaking News

  • Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
  • Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) announced plans to acquire George K. Baum & Company.
  • Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) reported the purchase of Belatrix Software.
  • Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT) reported a $50 million buyback plan.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRNT + GLOB)

Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2019
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning
Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Holiday Shopping Season Is Looking Good For This Retail ETF