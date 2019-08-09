75 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) climbed 91.5% to $3.8501 after Verdeca received USDA approval of HB4 drought tolerant soybeans.
- Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) gained 46% to $19.75. Two River Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial reported a merger agreement.
- Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) rose 30.7% to $12.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) gained 29.2% to $32.45 following upbeat Q2 results.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) shares gained 29.2% to $3.67 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) gained 22.7% to $5.56 after reporting Q2 results.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) surged 20.9% to $2.60.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares rose 19.9% to $3.1650 after surging 16.81% on Thursday.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) gained 19.3% to $75.59 as the company reported narrower than expected loss on Thursday.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) rose 19.2% to $5.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 19.1% to $12.41.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) rose 15.7% to $50.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained 15% to $24.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) rose 15% to $21.50.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) climbed 14.8% to $23.16 following Q2 results.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) gained 14.3% to $36.63. Eidos Therapeutics received acquisition offer from BridgeBio Pharma.
- Lilis Energy Inc (NYSE: LLEX) rose 13.8% to $0.3639 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) gained 13.6% to $10.53.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) rose 13.4% to $4.06.
- Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) rose 10.6% to $5.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares gained 9.8% to $5.05. Kala Pharmaceuticals received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding its NDA for KPI-121, 0.25% for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The FDA said an additional clinical trial will be needed to support a resubmission.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) rose 8.8% to $36.13.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) rose 7.6% to $46.11 after climbing 5.96% on Thursday.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ: WPRT) rose 7.4% to $3.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE: WAIR) rose 6.9% to $11.03 after the company announced to be purchased by Affiliate Of Platinum Equity at $11.05 per share in cash, for $1.9 billion deal. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) rose 6.6% to $17.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) rose 6.4% to $8.85 after dropping 51.97% on Thursday.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) rose 6.2% to $37.13 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also announced CFO Charles Baker will step down on Sept. 2 in order to accept an executive position at another company. Yelp has initiated an executive search for a new CFO.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) rose 5.6% to $4.51 after the company reported Q2 EPS results up from last year.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) rose 5.1% to $59.15 after the company reported H1'19 sales results up from last year.
Losers
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares tumbled 56.9% to $2.9050 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) dropped 54.8% to $1.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and lowered FY19 revenue guidance.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) dipped 45% to $1.3481 as the company posted downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY2019 sales guidance.
- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) dropped 44.9% to $1.55. Assertio Therapeutics reported exchange offer of $200 million of its currently outstanding 2.50% convertible notes due 2021.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) fell 44.2% to $10.19 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) dropped 38.5% to $6.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) dipped 34.8% to $3.21 following Q2 results.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 32.6% to $19.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. JP Morgan also downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Neutral.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) fell 30.6% to $35.85 after the company reported Q1 results and several firms downgraded the company's stock.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) fell 29.3% to $12.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) dipped 28.6% to $5.89 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) fell 28.6% to $11.69 after reporting Q4 results.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) tumbled 28.2% to $6.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Cision Ltd. (NASDAQ: CISN) dropped 25.1% to $7.38 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 24.9% to $3.62 after reporting Q2 results.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) tumbled 22.3% to $2.7365 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) dipped 23.1% to $2.7158 following downbeat Q2 results.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) fell 20.8% to $7.37 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) fell 19% to $17.09 after reporting Q2 results.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) dropped 18% to $9.00.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) dipped 17.5% to $35.98 following Q1 results.
- Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) tumbled 16.8% to $34.93 after reporting weak Q2 results.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 16.5% to $14.87. Amarin received a communication from the FDA that it plans an Adcom meeting, tentatively scheduled for November for reviewing the sNDA for Vascepa labeling. The regulatory agency also indicated that the earliest date on which an Adcom could be scheduled is Nov. 14 due to scheduling constraints for such meeting. The company also said it does not expect the FDA to rule by the originally scheduled PDUFA date of Sept. 28, although the agency did not comment on any delay.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) shares fell 16% to $26.01 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) dropped 15.7% to $19.50 in sympathy with Farfetch after the company reported Q2 results.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) dropped 15.7% to $11.32 after it was announced the company is being investigated for securities fraud after a whistleblower letter caused the cancellation of a bond offering.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) fell 15.6% to $3.14 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) dipped 14.5% to $2.06.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) fell 13.5% to $24.85 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) dropped 13.1% to $1.9990 following Q2 results.
- Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) fell 13.7% to $18.52. Dropbox reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 13.3% to $9.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) dropped 12.9% to $2.3599 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) fell 12.2% to $2.3015 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) fell 11.8% to $60.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) fell 11.2% to $12.25 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales are lower from the same quarter last year.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) fell 10.4% to $31.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also lowered FY19 EPS guidance.
- Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) fell 9.6% to $9.99 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 7.8% to $2.0750 as the company announced its independent auditor, KPMG, has informed the company that its withdrawing its report dated March 27, 2019.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) fell 7% to $39.98 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) fell 6.6% to $0.3221 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE: CHMI) fell 4.9% to $14.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) fell 4.8% to $40.87 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings.
