One of the most contentious topics in the investing world is undoubtedly the explosion of interest in plant-based meat products.

The industry is becoming a bit more crowded with U.K.-based Meatless Farm announcing its entrance into Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s 450 Whole Foods locations after signing an exclusive partnership with the grocery store.

Where's The Beef?

The products will be stocked directly next to those of industry incumbent Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), CEO Robert Woodall told Benzinga in an interview.

“When we look at the competitive set, we believe we are one of the healthiest products out there. We tried to keep a simple ingredient list and we have some of the strongest nutritional values. By working with Whole Foods, they demand their flavors are natural — any flavors must be naturally derived,” he said.

Meatless Farm said its products differ from those currently available in that they have a more European flavor that is more neutral and not as highly smoked as that of U.S. competitors.

“Whole Foods looked at the whole range of products out there and they looked to go with our product. They saw the appeal of us being an international brand," Woodall said.

"We are international in flavor — a product that is not as highly smoked or highly flavored. It can appeal to meat eaters and vegetarians and vegans as well."

Protein And Health

Despite the flack some of the plant-based meat companies receive to the effect that they are not as healthy as they claim to be, Woodell stands behind his product and said he believes it is healthier than the alternative.

“My view is the foods are healthier. We are a high level of protein, and the protein is coming from plants that we know are healthier than coming from meat. We are gluten-free and are using non-GMO food sources,” he said.

The only processing Meatless Farm does is to give the product a shelf life, Woodall said.

"It is a 10-day shelf life, but it is to make sure that it gets to the consumer in a way that is safe and stable in a food safety."

More Cooks In The Kitchen

With Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) and Nestle S A/S ADR (OTC: NSRGY) looking to enter the business, Woodall said he's unconcerned about the incoming competition from major food players.

"I do believe products are coming from legacy businesses, and we are not going after that. We are going after meat reducers. We are looking to allow people to make the simple switch, I do think the approach and the angle is quite different to some of legacy businesses."

Meatless Farm said it will stay exclusive with Whole Foods for a period of time.

“Consumers are about self-interest. There is more and more understanding of what red meat can do to you, but we are not saying don't eat red meat — we are saying reduce red meat," Woodall said.

"Health is a big driver, and the environmental impact is big for millennials," he said. "The third piece is animal welfare, but for the younger generation the benefits [are] for individuals."

