8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 9:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Wesco Aircraft Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) shares moved upwards by 6.1% today to $10.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $975.4 million.

 

Losers

  • Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) stock fell 12.3% today to $60.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on August 09, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Conduent, Inc. (NYSE: CNDT) shares declined 5.8% today to $7.90. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) stock decreased by 4.8% today to $0.40. The market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • Colfax, Inc. (NYSE: CFX) shares decreased by 4.3% today to $25.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $37.00.
  • CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) stock declined 2.8% today to $9.05. The market cap seems to be at $11.7 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on June 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $10.00.
  • YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares decreased by 2.3% today to $3.45. The market cap stands at $103.3 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares decreased by 1.0% today to $0.51. The market cap seems to be at $8.5 million.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

