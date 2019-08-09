Market Overview

11 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 9:06am   Comments
Gainers

  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares moved upwards by 3.1% today to $0.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $37.9 million.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock rose 1.3% today to $2.72. The market cap stands at $304.0 million.

 

Losers

  • ProPetro Holding, Inc. (NYSE: PUMP) stock fell 31.8% today to $11.80 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on August 09, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.60.
  • Clean Energy Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNE) shares fell 14.1% today to $2.25. The market cap seems to be at $245.5 million.
  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock fell 2.9% today to $24.52. The market cap stands at $11.0 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $29.50.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock declined 1.9% today to $1.05. The market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PXD) shares decreased by 1.4% today to $125.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $180.00.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock decreased by 1.4% today to $1.45. The market cap seems to be at $1.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) shares decreased by 1.1% today to $1.89. The market cap seems to be at $14.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 10, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares decreased by 1.0% today to $4.53. The market cap stands at $465.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on June 14, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares decreased by 1.0% today to $36.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.2 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.60.

