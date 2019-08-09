Market Overview

20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 8:55am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ability, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares rose 13.1% today to $0.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares moved upwards by 11.3% today to $56.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $62.00.
  • Yelp, Inc. (NYSE: YELP) shares rose 8.6% today to $36.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.1 million.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock increased by 6.1% today to $1.91. The market cap stands at $57.9 million.
  • Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) stock surged 6.0% today to $45.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on August 09, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Symantec, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares surged 2.1% today to $23.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on June 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Vuzix, Inc. (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares increased by 2.0% today to $2.00. The market cap stands at $112.9 million.

 

Losers

  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) stock plummeted 25.1% today to $15.80 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on June 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
  • TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares fell 23.6% today to $3.68. The market cap seems to be at $533.8 million.
  • DXC Technology, Inc. (NYSE: DXC) stock plummeted 23.5% today to $38.85. The market cap seems to be at $13.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 09, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
  • Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) shares fell 9.6% today to $8.40. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock plummeted 8.7% today to $39.23. The market cap seems to be at $66.2 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $54.00.
  • Allscripts Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) stock fell 7.0% today to $9.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • StoneCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: STNE) stock declined 4.2% today to $36.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 billion. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on June 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $33.00.
  • Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) stock plummeted 4.1% today to $2.60. The market cap stands at $504.3 million. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 12, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.50.
  • My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) stock plummeted 3.8% today to $0.49. The market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares fell 2.9% today to $265.66. The market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 09, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $210.00.
  • DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares decreased by 2.4% today to $9.00. The market cap seems to be at $2.6 billion.
  • SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) shares fell 2.2% today to $118.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on July 19, the current rating is at Hold.
  • One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) stock fell 2.1% today to $1.88. The market cap stands at $24.5 million. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on August 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.

 

