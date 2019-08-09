52 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 47.8% to $2.97 in pre-market trading after Verdeca received USDA approval of HB4 drought tolerant soybeans.
- Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) rose 20.5% to $11.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) rose 12.3% to $56.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: SRTS) rose 11.6% to $5.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) rose 11.2% to $5.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) rose 10.6% to $19.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY19 earnings outlook.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares rose 9.9% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after surging 16.81% on Thursday.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) rose 9.7% to $0.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales are up from the same quarter last year.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) shares rose 9.4% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Lilis Energy Inc (NYSE: LLEX) rose 9.4% to $0.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) rose 9.2% to $37.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also announced CFO Charles Baker will step down on Sept. 2 in order to accept an executive position at another company. Yelp has initiated an executive search for a new CFO.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) rose 8.5% to $25.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised FY19 sales forecast.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ: WPRT) rose 7.7% to $3.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 7.1% to $6.24 in pre-market trading after falling 35.01% on Thursday. Clovis Oncology reported pricing of $250 million of convertible senior notes.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) rose 6.5% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 18.28% on Thursday.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) rose 5.7% to $45.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.96% on Thursday.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) rose 5.5% to $59.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported H1'19 sales results up from last year.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) rose 5.4% to $35.00 in pre-market trading.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose 5.1% to $48.88 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) rose 4.7% to $8.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 51.97% on Thursday.
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) shares rose 4.3% to $54.00 in pre-market trading.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) rose 4.2% to $15.22 in pre-market trading.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) rose 4.2% to $17.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) rose 3.4% to $23.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 guidance inline with analyst estimates.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) fell 52.4% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) fell 37.6% to $11.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) fell 31.7% to $20.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. JP Morgan also downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Neutral.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) fell 30.7% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) fell 21.8% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 21.6% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and lowered FY19 revenue guidance.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) fell 20.3% to $40.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results and several firms downgraded the company's stock.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 20% to $14.25 in pre-market trading. Amarin received a communication from the FDA that it plans an Adcom meeting, tentatively scheduled for November for reviewing the sNDA for Vascepa labeling. The regulatory agency also indicated that the earliest date on which an Adcom could be scheduled is Nov. 14 due to scheduling constraints for such meeting. The company also said it does not expect the FDA to rule by the originally scheduled PDUFA date of Sept. 28, although the agency did not comment on any delay.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 19.9% to $3.86 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) fell 18.4% to $9.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) fell 14.1% to $11.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales are lower from the same quarter last year.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 13.3% to $9.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) fell 12.3% to $60.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) shares fell 12.2% to $27.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) fell 11.8% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) fell 11.1% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) fell 9.9% to $12.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales are lower from the same quarter last year.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 9.8% to $2.03 in pre-market trading.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) fell 8.9% to $40.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS results.
- Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) fell 8.8% to $39.15 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares fell 8.7% to $4.20 in pre-market trading. Kala Pharmaceuticals received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding its NDA for KPI-121, 0.25% for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The FDA said an additional clinical trial will be needed to support a resubmission.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. ( (NYSE: UBER) fell 7.5% to $39.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE: CHMI) fell 6.6% to $13.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) fell 5.7% to $33.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also lowered FY19 EPS guidance.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) fell 5.5% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) fell 4% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) fell 3.7% to $263.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) fell 3.5% to $20.70 in pre-market trading. Dropbox reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.