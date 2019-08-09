FreightWaves Radio This Week: Parking, Technology And 3PLs

Parking and technology will both be featured on this weekend's edition of FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking.

Co-hosts John Kingston and Timothy Dooner will be joined by Sarah Hernandez, an assistant professor in the engineering school of the University of Arkansas who just completed a study on truck parking. She'll discuss how getting adequate information and data on parking can be challenging but is absolutely necessary if governments are to be engaged in trying to find a solution to this growing problem for truck drivers.

Zvi Schreiber is the CEO of Israel-based Freightos. He'll join the co-hosts to talk technology and the large deal Freightos just signed with United Airlines to bring more of United's air cargo booking and pricing online.

The show will also feature two FreightWaves experts. Dean Croke, our chief analytics officer, will be on to discuss his usual wide-ranging list of topics – AOBRD transition, some views on parking following Sarah Hernandez' interview and his recent experience testing out new autonomous vehicle technology. Associate editor JP Hampstead is just coming off earnings season with a particular focus on how 3PL companies did. He'll speak about the state of that industry.

FreightWaves Radio is available to SiriusXM subscribers on channel 146, SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking. It can be heard between 3:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday. Replays are Saturday between 9:00-11:00 p.m. and Sunday between 7:00-9:00 p.m. It is also available to subscribers on demand.

Image Sourced by Pixabay