Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) no longer has plans to enter the Japanese market and will focus more on the U.S. market instead, according to a Reuters report.

The Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd, which has a small stake in Beyond Meat, told Reuters it no longer plans to sell plant-based meat alternatives in Japan.

Beyond Meat company has signed a deal to start producing its plant-based meat substitutes in Europe in 2020, according to a CNBC report. The company has partnered with Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat to make its vegan meat alternatives in the Netherlands at a new manufacturing facility.

Beyond Meat shares were trading down at $162.10 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $239.71 and a 52-week low of $45.00.

Photo courtesy of Beyond Meat.