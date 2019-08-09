Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Beyond Meat Won't Be Entering The Japanese Market Yet
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 09, 2019 9:04am   Comments
Share:
Beyond Meat Won't Be Entering The Japanese Market Yet

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) no longer has plans to enter the Japanese market and will focus more on the U.S. market instead, according to a Reuters report.

The Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd, which has a small stake in Beyond Meat, told Reuters it no longer plans to sell plant-based meat alternatives in Japan.

Beyond Meat company has signed a deal to start producing its plant-based meat substitutes in Europe in 2020, according to a CNBC report. The company has partnered with Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat to make its vegan meat alternatives in the Netherlands at a new manufacturing facility.

Beyond Meat shares were trading down at $162.10 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $239.71 and a 52-week low of $45.00.

Related Links:

Subway Partners With Beyond Meat To Trial Beyond Meatball Sub

Beyond Meat Partners With Dunkin' For Beyond Sausage In Manhattan

Photo courtesy of Beyond Meat.

Posted-In: News Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BYND)

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 7, 2019
Subway Partners With Beyond Meat To Trial Beyond Meatball Sub
Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close
A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 2, 2019
Bank Of America Raises Beyond Meat Price Target Following Secondary Offering
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

11 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session